Top Kerala news developments today

March 20, 2022 10:02 IST

Key news developments from Kerala on March 20, 2022

Here are the key news developments in Kerala to watch out for today:

1. Chief Minister to chair all-party meeting to remove flag poles and party symbols from public places

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will chair an all-party meeting to reach a consensus to remove flag poles and party symbols erected in public places. The Kerala High Court had recently flagged the issue and highlighted it as a public order matter.

2. Chief Minister to fete new Archbishop

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will join social and political figures in honouring the new Archibishop of the Latin Archdiocese of Thiruvananthapuram, Fr. Thomas. J. Netto, at a public function at St. Joseph’s High School.

3. Police open enquiry into gallery collapse

The police have opened an enquiry into the gallery collapse at a crowded sevens football match in Wandoor in Malappuram. At least 100 persons were injured when the make-do circle fashioned out of bamboo poles and planks collapsed under the weight of the spectators.

4. State police to seek custody of arsonist

The State police to seek the custody of Hameed (72) suspected to be responsible for the incident of arson that claimed the lives of his son, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren at Thodupuzha in Idukki on Saturday.

5. One person was killed and three others seriously injured when a coconut tree fell on them during a temple festival in Kozhikode.

6. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations begin in Kozhikode.

