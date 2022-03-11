Top Kerala News developments today

Economic review will also be tabled in the House today. File. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

March 11, 2022 09:56 IST

Key news developments in Kerala on March 11, 2022

Here are the key news developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. Finance Minister to present State budget

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal will present the budget for the financial year 2022- 23 in the Assembly today. The Economic review will also be tabled in the House today, in a break from the tradition of presenting it on the eve of the budget.

2. Plea against move to shut from Kendriya Vidyalaya at Kayamkulam

Kerala HC likely to consider petition by former Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala against the move to shut down Kendriya Vidyalaya at Kayamkulam.

3. Lookout notice for suspects in parellel telephone exchange case

Lookout notice in video format has been issued in four regional languages to trace the four suspects involved in the case of setting up the parallel telephone exchanges in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts. Crime branch may seek assistance of Interpol in the case that has international ramifications to nab suspects who are remaining fugitive for over six months.

