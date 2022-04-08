Top Kerala News developments today

The India Meteorological Department has declared a yellow alert in several districts and issued a lightning warning. File. | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

April 08, 2022

Key news developments in Kerala on April 8, 2022

Here are the key news developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. Thunderstorms and lightning warning

The Indian Meteorological Department has warned of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon in Kerala for the next 48 hours. It has declared a yellow alert in several districts and issued a lightning warning. The government has warned fishers against putting out to sea, given the inclement weather caused by an intensifying depression in the Bay of Bengal.

2. Forest Minister to convene meeting on eco-sensitive zone

Forest Minister A. K. Saseendran will meet people's representatives to discuss means to mitigate the adverse social impact and fallout of the draft notification issued by the MoEFCC to designate areas around the Neyyar and the Peppara wildlife sanctuaries as Eco-Sensitive Zone.

3. CPI(M) party congress to conclude debate on political resolution

The third day of the 23rd Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] party congress today marks the conclusion of the debate on the political resolution. The central leadership is slated to reply to the criticisms of the party's political tack.

4. UDF leadership conclave to discuss the current political situation.

United Democratic Front (UDF) leadership will meet to discuss important political developments.

The anti-Silverline (K-Rail) campaign, local mobilisation against spiralling fuel prices and other issues, including the State's financial situation and measures to tackle inflation, are on the table.

5. KPCC president K. Sudhakaran confers with INTUC leaders.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran will chair a meeting of INTUC leaders at the Indira Bhavan here following a spat between trade unionists and Leader of Opposition V. D. Satheesan.

6. High Court plea against extra fuel levy on bulk purchase

Kerala High Court to hear plea against the Centre's extra levy on bulk fuel purchasers, including the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC).

7. High Court considers plea against Silverline social impact survey.

Kerala High court to consider a petition against the social impact survey conducted by revenue and K-rail authorities.

8. Police arrest three for vigilantism

Kerala Police nabbed three persons wanted for the death of a youth in Palakkad on the suspicion that he was a bike lifter. The crime had caused public outrage, and more arrests are in the offing.

