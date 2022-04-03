Top Kerala News developments today

Top Kerala News developments todayApril 03, 2022 10:00 IST
Key news developments in Kerala on April 3, 2022
Here are the key news developments from Kerala to watch out for today:
1. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the first-anniversary celebration of the second LDF government at a public meeting in Kannur. Mr. Vijayan is expected to hold forth on the government's way forward. Leader of Opposition V. D. Satheesan has declined the administration's invitation to attend the rally.
2. The month of Holy Ramzan has started. Observant Muslims are preparing for a 30-day fast.
Related Topics
Read more...