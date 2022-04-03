Kerala

Top Kerala News developments today

Pinarayi Vijayan. File. | Photo Credit: PTI
Kerala BureauApril 03, 2022 10:00 IST
Updated: April 03, 2022 10:00 IST

Here are the key news developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the first-anniversary celebration of the second LDF government at a public meeting in Kannur. Mr. Vijayan is expected to hold forth on the government's way forward. Leader of Opposition V. D. Satheesan has declined the administration's invitation to attend the rally.

2. The month of Holy Ramzan has started. Observant Muslims are preparing for a 30-day fast.

