Top Kerala News developments today

April 03, 2022 10:00 IST

Key news developments in Kerala on April 3, 2022

Here are the key news developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the first-anniversary celebration of the second LDF government at a public meeting in Kannur. Mr. Vijayan is expected to hold forth on the government's way forward. Leader of Opposition V. D. Satheesan has declined the administration's invitation to attend the rally.

2. The month of Holy Ramzan has started. Observant Muslims are preparing for a 30-day fast.

