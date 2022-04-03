Top Kerala News developments today
Key news developments in Kerala on April 3, 2022
Here are the key news developments from Kerala to watch out for today:
1. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the first-anniversary celebration of the second LDF government at a public meeting in Kannur. Mr. Vijayan is expected to hold forth on the government's way forward. Leader of Opposition V. D. Satheesan has declined the administration's invitation to attend the rally.
2. The month of Holy Ramzan has started. Observant Muslims are preparing for a 30-day fast.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.