Top Kerala News developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on April 24, 2022

Key news developments in Kerala on April 24, 2022

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. Assault of women in road rage related incident triggers public outrage

The assault of two sisters at Thirurangadi in Malappuram for questioning a motorist accused of imperilling the life of other road users by driving dangerously has caused public outrage in Kerala. A video of the incident has gone viral and prompted a sharp reaction from the Kerala State Women’s Commission. The State police have registered a case in connection with the incident.

2. Seminar on “Kozhikode Tommorow”

IUML leader M. K. Muneer, Linto Joseph and Sachin Dev will participate in a seminar on “Kozhikode Tomorrow” as part of the first anniversary celebrations of the second Pinarayi Vijayan government.

Read more news from Kerala here.