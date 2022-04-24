Top Kerala News developments today
Key news developments in Kerala on April 24, 2022
Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:
1. Assault of women in road rage related incident triggers public outrage
The assault of two sisters at Thirurangadi in Malappuram for questioning a motorist accused of imperilling the life of other road users by driving dangerously has caused public outrage in Kerala. A video of the incident has gone viral and prompted a sharp reaction from the Kerala State Women’s Commission. The State police have registered a case in connection with the incident.
2. Seminar on “Kozhikode Tommorow”
IUML leader M. K. Muneer, Linto Joseph and Sachin Dev will participate in a seminar on “Kozhikode Tomorrow” as part of the first anniversary celebrations of the second Pinarayi Vijayan government.
