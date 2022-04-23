Kerala

Top Kerala News developments today

Kerala Chief Mnister Pinarayi Vijayan. File. | Photo Credit: Mahinsha S

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. Ambassador of Switzerland to India Ralf Heckner will lay the foundation stone for the proposed hi-tech head office building of the Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (Milma) in Kozhikode. Milma's 30th anniversary celebrations also commence.

2. Seminar on the 'Kerala models of survival ' to be held as part of the government's first anniversary celebrations in Kozhikode.

3. Crude bomb hurled at building near CM Pinarayi Vijayan's house in Kannur. Security stepped up.

4. K-Rail MD Ajith Kumar to inaugurate seminar on Silverline project organised by Institute of Engineers in Thiruvananthapuram today.

