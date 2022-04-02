Top Kerala News developments today

The entrance of the Regional IFFK. | Photo Credit: Vibhu H.

April 02, 2022 09:53 IST

Key news developments in Kerala on April 2, 2022

Here are the key news developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. Regional IFFK at Kochi enters its second day. Malayalam Cine Technicians' Association (MACTA) to bestow its top honour on director K.S. Sethumadhavan.

2. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will open the golden jubilee celebrations of the Calicut Press Club today.

3. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will officially launche AZHAK, the hygiene protocol of the Kozhikode Corporation.

4. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is scheduled to inaugurate the 51st State conference of the Kerala Pulayar Maha Sabha (KPMS) and the Malabar Sangamam organised as part of the conclusion of the year-long golden jubilee celebrations of the organisation.

5. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the NGO Union State conferenceon an online platform. The conference assumes significance against the backdrop of the State government's ambitious programme to modernise and democratise the civil service and curb corruption.

6. The Center for Autism and other Disabilities Rehabilitation Research and Education (CADRRE) will organise a walkathon from Sasathamangalam to Vazhuthacaud in Thiruvananthapuram to mark World Autism Day.

