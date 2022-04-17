Top Kerala news developments for the day

Key news developments in Kerala on April 17, 2022

Police personnel standing guard outside the shop where RSS leader Sreenivasan was hacked to death at Melamuri, Palakkad. Photo: Special Arrangement

Here are the top news developments to watch out for today:

1. Kerala celebrates Easter

Kerala citizens will celebrate Easter today. Observant Christians to attend special prayers in Churches.

2. Palakkad remains tense

Palakkad district continues to be tense following killings of a PFI and BJP leader in the past 24 hours. Prohibitory orders are in place in Palakkad. The parallel police investigations into the murder of PFI leader Subair and RSS activist Sreenivasan are gathering pace and have expanded to neighbouring States.

3. Government to resolve KSRTC strike

KSRTC worker's strike over delay in salary disbursal edges to a close as the public utility has raised ₹30 crore as an overdraft to meet its financial commitment.

4. CM to inaugurate commemoration meeting

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the public meeting that marks the first death anniversary of Law Academy Law College founder Dr. N. Narayanan Nair.

5. CM to inaugurate private builder's headquarters

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the headquarters building of the Kerala Private Building Contractor's Association.