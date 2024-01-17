January 17, 2024 09:34 am | Updated 09:34 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Guruvayur and Thripayar temples before attending the wedding ceremony of BJP leader Suresh Gopi’s daughter in Guruvayur today morning. Later in the day, PM Modi will return to Kochi where he is scheduled to inaugurate the dry dock and ship repair facility at the Cochin shipyard and an LPG terminal of Indianoil Corporation. He will also address a meeting of BJP workers in the State. A petition seeking to remove encroachments and stop illegal constructions in Munnar and other areas in Idukki district to come up for hearing at Kerala High Court today. Kerala State Electricity Board is eyeing short term power purchases anticipating an increase in power demand during the summer months of April and May and the upcoming election season. The State Electricity Regulatory Commission to consider a KSEB petition seeking approval in this regard today. Kaushal Shah, the prime suspect in the case of swindling people of their money using deepfake technology to be produced before the Kozhikode Chief Judicial Magistrate today. He was lodged in Tihar jail following his remand in judicial custody in another similar case. Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian to inaugurate the deployment of artificial reefs for 42 fishing villages in Thiruvananthapuram district today. The Rs 13.02 crore project is being implemented with the technical support of the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute. Minister for Public Works Mohammed Riyas will assess the road construction works in the capital city limits today.

