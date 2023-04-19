Kerala told to speed up work on Jal Jeevan Mission

April 19, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Kerala has been asked to speed up the implementation of water supply works and fund utilisation under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), the Centrally assisted rural household tap connectivity scheme, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has said.

Mr. Shekhawat, who arrived in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, reviewed the progress of the JJM in Kerala and held discussions with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Minister for Water Resources Roshy Augustine, Minister for Local Self-Government M.B. Rajesh and senior government officials.

Talking to reporters here, Mr. Shekhawat ruled out the possibility of extending the 2024 deadline for national-level completion of the JJM.

The progress of the JJM in Kerala, which joined the programme one year after the national launch, is way below the national average, Mr. Shekhawat said.

Not halfway yet

As per the latest updates of the Ministry, Kerala’s coverage of rural homes stands at 47.62% (33.67 lakh of 70.71 lakh households). Kerala is one of nine States where coverage is yet to touch the halfway mark. The list includes Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, and Assam.

‘’We have requested Kerala to expedite the pace of implementation and fund utilisation,’‘ the Minister said. The Centre had allocated ₹9,000 crore to Kerala as its share in the past three years. Fund utilisation stood at ₹6,400 crore.

Some States, including Kerala, had sought an extension of the deadline for JJM completion, but this may not be possible because 2024 was set as the deadline by the Union Cabinet. ‘‘If States like Bihar and Maharashtra can do it, why not Kerala and U.P.?,’‘ he asked. He said that land acquisition was a major bottleneck in Kerala.

In other States

At the national level, coverage has touched 60% with several States and UTs, including Telangana, Punjab, Gujarat, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands reporting 100% coverage.

Mr. Shekhawat also reviewed the progress of the Swachh Bharat Mission - Grameen (SBM-G) during his visit. The State should achieve the target of making all villages ‘Open Defecation Free-Plus’ (ODF Plus) before Onam this year, he said. Kerala was allocated ₹488 crore under SBM in 2023-24. As per the SBM (G) Phase-II guidelines, an ODF Plus village is defined as a ‘‘village which sustains its ODF status, ensures solid and liquid waste management and visually clean.’‘