ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala to urge Centre to exclude inhabited areas from PTR buffer zone

Updated - October 05, 2024 10:14 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala government will once again appeal to the Centre to exclude inhabited areas within the Pampa Valley and Angel Valley settlements from the buffer zone of the Periyar Tiger Reserve. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This decision was made at a meeting of the State Wildlife Board chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. The State intends to seek the exclusion of 502.723 hectares from these two settlements as part of the additional information sought by the Centre concerning buffer zones. The National Wildlife Board is expected to consider the matter at its meeting on October 9. 

In addition, Kerala will reintroduce its proposal to exclude 8.9725 sq km of inhabited area from the Thattekkad bird sanctuary. To compensate, the State will propose adding 10.1694 sq km area of reserve forest in Munnar to the sanctuary. 

The meeting was attended by Minister of Forests AK Saseendran, legislators Sebastian Kulanthunkal and V. Sasi, Additional Chief Secretary K.R. Jyothilal, State Forest Chief Ganga Singh and Chief Wildlife Warden Pramod Krishnan.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US