GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala to urge Centre to exclude inhabited areas from PTR buffer zone

Updated - October 05, 2024 10:14 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala government will once again appeal to the Centre to exclude inhabited areas within the Pampa Valley and Angel Valley settlements from the buffer zone of the Periyar Tiger Reserve. 

This decision was made at a meeting of the State Wildlife Board chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. The State intends to seek the exclusion of 502.723 hectares from these two settlements as part of the additional information sought by the Centre concerning buffer zones. The National Wildlife Board is expected to consider the matter at its meeting on October 9. 

In addition, Kerala will reintroduce its proposal to exclude 8.9725 sq km of inhabited area from the Thattekkad bird sanctuary. To compensate, the State will propose adding 10.1694 sq km area of reserve forest in Munnar to the sanctuary. 

The meeting was attended by Minister of Forests AK Saseendran, legislators Sebastian Kulanthunkal and V. Sasi, Additional Chief Secretary K.R. Jyothilal, State Forest Chief Ganga Singh and Chief Wildlife Warden Pramod Krishnan.

Published - October 05, 2024 09:57 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.