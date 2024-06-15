Kerala to urge Centre for measures aimed at protection of migrant workforce: Pinarayi

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday urged the Centre to create a forum of nations that send out large numbers of migrant workers to ensure that host nations treat them fairly and prevent exploitation.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his reply address on the concluding day of the fourth edition of the Loka Kerala Sabha conclave here, Mr. Vijayan also underscored the importance of having subclauses dealing with the protection of migrant workers in free trade agreements signed by India.

The State government will place both these demands before the Centre, Mr. Vijayan said. “Countries including India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Philippines and Mexico send out the highest number of migrant workers. There should be a forum of these countries. Instead of competing with each other and suffering exploitation, they should collectively demand fair treatment of the workers,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is the Union government that has to take the initiative in this case, he said.

In agreements between India and other nations, matters related to protection of migrant workers rarely become a topic. The Indian government need to sign agreements in this regard with major host nations, Mr. Vijayan said.

Mr. Vijayan underscored the need to strengthen ties between Kerala and expatriate Malayalis in order to “protect our language and our culture”.

Legal framework

The State government will consider providing legal backing to the Loka Kerala Sabha to ensure its continuation. This will be done in consultation with the Opposition parties, he said.

Expatriate Keralites from 103 countries attended the 2024 edition which was held in a sombre atmosphere following the Kuwait blaze which claimed the lives of Indian workers, including Keralites. The LKS 2024 passed ten resolutions. Kerala Assembly Speaker A.N. Shamseer also addressed the valedictory session held on Saturday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.