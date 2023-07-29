ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala to turn spaces beneath bridges into badminton courts and football turfs as part of new ‘design policy’

July 29, 2023 02:42 pm | Updated 02:42 pm IST - KOCHI

In the pilot initiative, space beneath two bridges — one near SN College in Kollam and another near Cochin International Airport, will be renovated and amenities readied to play badminton, basketball, football and roller skating

The Hindu Bureau

An over bridge under construction in Palakkad | Photo Credit: MUSTAFAH KK

Minister for Public Works and Tourism P. A. Mohammed Riyas announced here on Saturday pilot projects under the ‘design policy’ jointly undertaken by Public Works Department (PWD) and Kerala Tourism, to illuminate bridges and to make optimal use of space beneath them (which often turn into a den for anti-social activities) for sports activities, considering that public spaces are fast shrinking in Kerala.

Speaking to media persons, he said that in the pilot initiative, space beneath two bridges — one near SN College in Kollam and another near Cochin International Airport, will be renovated and amenities readied to play badminton, basketball, football and roller skating here.

ALSO READ
Kerala to frame design policy, says Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Such projects will be undertaken across Kerala in 2024, for which a list of such bridges has been readied. This will be implemented with the help of cooperative societies, PSUs and firms. Likewise, the foot overbridge at Aluva Manappuram and the old bridge at Feroke will be illuminated. A DPR has been readied for these and works will begin in August.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On its part, the PWD is endeavouring to elevate at least 15,000 km of the total 30,000 km roads under it to BMBC standards. In Ernakulam, 1716 km of the total 2942 km roads, that work out to 58% of the road length, has been similarly upgraded, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US