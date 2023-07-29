Kerala to turn spaces beneath bridges into badminton courts and football turfs as part of new ‘design policy’

July 29, 2023 02:42 pm | Updated 02:42 pm IST - KOCHI

Minister for Public Works and Tourism P. A. Mohammed Riyas announced here on Saturday pilot projects under the ‘design policy’ jointly undertaken by Public Works Department (PWD) and Kerala Tourism, to illuminate bridges and to make optimal use of space beneath them (which often turn into a den for anti-social activities) for sports activities, considering that public spaces are fast shrinking in Kerala.

Speaking to media persons, he said that in the pilot initiative, space beneath two bridges — one near SN College in Kollam and another near Cochin International Airport, will be renovated and amenities readied to play badminton, basketball, football and roller skating here.

Such projects will be undertaken across Kerala in 2024, for which a list of such bridges has been readied. This will be implemented with the help of cooperative societies, PSUs and firms. Likewise, the foot overbridge at Aluva Manappuram and the old bridge at Feroke will be illuminated. A DPR has been readied for these and works will begin in August.

On its part, the PWD is endeavouring to elevate at least 15,000 km of the total 30,000 km roads under it to BMBC standards. In Ernakulam, 1716 km of the total 2942 km roads, that work out to 58% of the road length, has been similarly upgraded, he added.