GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala to submit revised report to Centre for ESA notification

Area of 8711.87 sq km in 98 villages assessed for demarcation as ESA

Published - July 11, 2024 07:27 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala government is in the process of verifying the revised report prepared by the Department of Environment and Climate Change on identifying the ecologically sensitive areas (ESAs) in the State before submitting it to the Centre for final notification, the Assembly was informed on Thursday.

Replying to a submission moved by Sunny Joseph in the House, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal, who spoke on behalf of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, said an area of 8,711.87 sq km in 98 villages had been assessed for demarcation as ESA, based on the verification of the ‘shape files‘ prepared by the Environment department.

The revised report had been forwarded to the Local Self-Government department (LSGD) for further verification to ensure that all populated areas were exempted from the ESA.

Mr. Balagopal said the Centre had issued the draft ESA notification in 2014, based on a report submitted by the then UDF government in Kerala. “The report was hastily prepared without ground truthing and included human settlements. The LDF government however is of the view that all inhabited areas, plantations, water bodies and fragmented forests are excluded from the ESA”.

In 2018, he said, the government had identified 8,656.46 sq km in 92 villages for classification as ESA and submitted the report, along with maps, to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC). The report was later revised to exclude farmlands and plantations and the extent of ESA was fixed at 8,711.87 sq km in 98 villages.

The Minister explained that the number of villages in the revised report had gone up from 92 to 98 following the delimitation process while the area went up from 8,656.46 to 8,711.87 sq km because reserve forests and leased forest land were also included.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.