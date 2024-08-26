GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala to study Centre’s Unified Pension Scheme

State Finance dept. is expected to consider the financial implications as well before arriving at a decision on revising the pension scheme

Published - August 26, 2024 07:25 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala government is studying the Union government’s decision to roll out the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), even as State government employees are keenly awaiting its take on pensions.

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal, in his Budget for the 2024-25 fiscal, had announced an ‘Assured Pension Scheme’ with the assurance that it “will provide security” to State government employees. The State government had also appointed a three-member panel headed by the Chief Secretary to examine the proposed revision, but this committee is yet to file its report.

Employees’ unions allege that the government has made little progress on the Budget announcement.

With the Union Cabinet clearing the UPS on Saturday, the State Finance department will factor in this development and the financial implications before arriving at any decision, department sources said. The department is awaiting more details regarding the UPS and its operational framework to emerge. According to the Union government, the UPS offers employees an assured pension equivalent to 50% of the average basic pay drawn over the last 12 months of service. The Union government contribution would also increase from 14% to 18.5%.

The report of the Contributory Pension Review Committee appointed by the Kerala government, which came out in 2023, had wanted the State government to increase its contribution from the present 10% to 14% “as done by the Central government and many other State governments.”

The committee, headed by retired district judge S. Satheesa Chandra Babu, had further noted that an analysis of Kerala government finances showed that more than 20% of the total revenue is being devoted to pensions, the proportion is “steadily increasing.”

