Kerala to provide free vaccine to all

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan says the government policy regarding vaccines has been made clear.

01 June 2021 16:06 IST

Chief Minister says the government had placed order for one crore doses

The Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan has reiterated that the policy of his government is to make available COVID-19 vaccine free of cost to the citizens in the State.

Replying to a calling attention motion by CPI(M) legislator P. Nandakumar in the Assembly on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said the government had already placed the order for one crore COVID-19 vaccine doses.

“The government policy has been made clear and the Centre has been informed of our stance. Priority is being given for the vaccination of those who come in frequent contact with the public. The efforts of the State to minimise vaccine wastage has been commended by the Centre,” he said.

Mr. Vijayan told the House that he had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make available vaccines for the State to curb the spread of the pandemic. The State had ordered 70 lakh doses of Covishield and 30 lakh doses of Covaxin via the Kerala Medical Service Corporation. The government had also taken steps to float a global tender for vaccine procurement directly from the manufacturers.

The Chief Minister said vaccination was the best way to check the pandemic and the Prime Minister had been approached on May 24 to make available vaccines needed for the State through global tenders.

The Chief Minister told the House that he had also written to Chief Ministers of 11 non-BJP ruled States on May 29 seeking a collective effort to press the Centre to procure COVID-19 vaccines and ensure free universal vaccination.

Kerala was putting forward the need to make available free vaccines to the States, and the results were showing up, Mr. Vijayan said.

Earlier, Mr. Nandakumar moving the motion, pointed out the urgency to request the Union government to immediately allocate COVID-19 vaccine to the State, as the inadequate supply of vaccine was hampering the vaccination programme.