Kerala to step up ward-level activities to combat COVID-19

Ward-level activities will be strengthened for the effective management of COVID-19 in the background of the alarming rise in the case graph in the State.

A joint meeting called by Health Minister Veena George and Local Self-Government Minister M. V. Govindan here on Monday decided to set up rapid response teams in all districts and revive the volunteer brigade.

It has also been decided to set up more COVID-19 first-line treatment centres (FLTC) under local bodies in locations suggested by district disaster management authorities. More hostels would be taken over for the purpose. The Health department will update the local bodies on the disease trends in each locality for coordinated action.

COVID-19 awareness campaigns will be carried out in local bodies with the involvement of Kudumbasree workers. Vaccination drive will also be strengthened by involving the local bodies.

LSGD Additional Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan, Principal Secretary (Health) Rajan Khobragade and senior officials of both departments were among those present.


