Kerala to step up solar and wind power development in Palakkad, Idukki

January 23, 2023 01:53 pm | Updated 01:53 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala Government plans to step up solar and wind power development in Palakkad and Idukki districts in a big way, according to the Governor’s policy address in the State Assembly.

‘’Implementation of floating solar power plants and wind farms in Palakkad and Idukki is expected to produce at least 3000 MW of renewable power by 2025,’‘ the policy address said.

The State Government will introduce guidelines for developing sustainable energy sources such as floating solar power plants in abandoned water-filled quarries, water bodies and degraded barren land, it noted.

The government plans to add 100 MW of additional capacity at the Cheemeny solar park in Kasaragod, the policy address said.

Central assistance for hydel project

The policy address reiterated the State’s plans to seek central assistance for multi-task hydel projects which will also serve as flood-control dams.

(Earlier, Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty had suggested to the Centre that a number of projects including the proposed 800 MW Idukki extension scheme and the 240 MW Letchmi hydel project can be taken up in this manner.)

It noted that the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has planned from increasing domestic power generation so that 50% of the total peak demand can be met without depending on imports. At present, only 30% of the demand is met through domestic generation.

Given the emphasis on e-mobility, the Power Department will ensure adequate electric vehicle charging infrastructure to meet the requirements, the policy address noted.

