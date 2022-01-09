Kerala to set up pole-mounted electric vehicle charging points by May

1,140 units to be installed by KSEB at a cost of ₹9 crore

The Statewide network of pole-mounted electric vehicle (EV) charging stations planned by the Power Department is expected to be ready by May.

The department had announced that 1,140 pole-mounted charging points would be established across Kerala, a step which is aimed to benefit owners of two- and three-wheeler EVs.

According to the Power Department, the project, which is being implemented by the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), is expected to cost ₹9 crore. The project is designed to address the lack of sufficient charging points, a drawback of the e-mobility initiative.

E-autorickshaw drivers are expected to benefit from the project as at present they find recharging their vehicles a difficult proposition due to the low number of charging stations.

Online payment

The KSEB decided to expand the network after a pilot scheme in Kozhikode consisting of 10 charging points for auto drivers proved a success, R. Suku, Director, KSEB (Renewable Energy and Energy Savings), said. The payment, ₹9 per unit, can be made online, and a full recharge allows the autorickshaws to run for 120-130 km, he said.

The Power Department had announced plans for establishing the network in December, with five pole-mounted charging stations in each Assembly constituency, and 15 each in constituencies which fall within Corporation limits.

Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty has written to the MLAs asking them to inform the KSEB sub-division officials of the locations proposed for the charging points.

The KSEB is also in the process of establishing a network of conventional EV charging stations across the State. The first units are expected to be commissioned in February.