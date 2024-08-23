GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala to set up its first robotic park in Thrissur, says Industries Minister P. Rajeeve

Published - August 23, 2024 09:04 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala will get its first robotic park in Thrissur, heralding a new chapter that will boost innovation, collaboration and growth in the field of Artificial Intelligence, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve has said.

Addressing the valedictory ceremony of the day-long Robotics Round Table in Kochi on August 23 (Friday), he said the project to be set up on a 10-acre plot with the help of the Thrissur district panchayat would have four sections. The round table was organised at Grand Hyatt in Bolghatty Island by the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) in association with the Department of Industries and Commerce.

Mr. Rajeeve also announced that the State government would conduct the Global Investors Meet in the city on February 21 and 22. The Global Investors Meet will be the culmination of the precursor events, including round table series focusing on 12 sectors, road shows and publishing more documents on 22 priority sectors.

“The KSIDC is ready to give equity investments in five robotic start-ups this financial year. After scrutinising applications, the KSIDC will give equity investments as fund of funds. Besides, the KSIDC will increase scale-up loan for robotic start-ups from ₹1 crore to ₹2 crore,” said Mr. Rajeeve.

The Minister also gave away awards to the top exhibitors of the expo held on the sidelines of the event. The awardees included Fuselage Innovations, Genrobotics, Benditta Bionics, Xalten Systems, Estro Tech and Asimov Robotics.

Principal Secretary (Industries and Commerce) A.P.M. Mohammed Hanish was also present.

Earlier, Inker Robotics CEO Rahul Balachandran, while addressing a session, said the proposed robotic park would have RoboLand as its first section, facilitating the public to get first-hand knowledge about the world of robotics.

The other speakers at the hour-long discussion, which was moderated by KSIDC Executive Director Hari Krishnan R., included Digital University Kerala Vice Chancellor Saji Gopinath, All India Robotics Association (AIRA) CEO Pallav Bajjuri, and M.V. Judy of Cochin University of Science and Technology.

A total 195 start-ups attended the event, which had more than 400 delegates besides an exhibition by 35 stalls.

