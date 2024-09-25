Kerala to set up 10 caravan parks designed by start-ups in public sector

In what could be a major step to take the ambitious ‘caravan tourism’ out of the woods, the State government will soon open 10 caravan parks in the public sector. Titled Keravan Kerala and launched in 2021 by Kerala Tourism, the flagship tourism project could not take off along the expected lines due to thescarcity of enough caravan parks in the public and private sectors.

Tourism department in association with the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) will open the caravan parks across the State. Speaking to The Hindu, Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas said the KSUM will soon float an expression of interest to design and develop as many as 10 caravan parks in Kerala with the help of an innovative start-up ecosystem in the State.

As part of the project, the selected start-ups will submit a design of the caravan parks in different grades, with each grade representing the facilities in the park. The designs approved by the engineering wing under the department will get funding from State government to develop the parks. The operation and maintenance of these parks would be given to start-ups or other entities based on an operational agreement between them and the government for a specific period, said Mr. Riyas.

Further, a caravan app will also be developed to benefit the tourists who wish to avail themselves of the service of caravan tourism in Kerala. The app will provide the details of parks, caravan vehicles, availability of parks and vehicles, rent being charged by the players in the field, etc. This would also be developed in association with the KSUM, said the Minister.

At present, there are only two operational caravan parks in the State—one in Vagamon and the other at Malampuzha, both developed and maintained by private players. Though there were around 13 operational caravans, the business was very dull with the absence of the caravan parks.

Being developed

Though the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) under the tourism department has started initial work on three caravan parks, one in Ponmudi and the others at Bolgatty Palace in Kochi and Bekal in Kasaragod, the parks are yet to be developed. However, with the planned 10 additional caravan parks in the public sector, the State will have around 15-20 caravan parks in a year or two, said officials. This is expected to bring the flagship project back on the tracks, they said.