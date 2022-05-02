Kerala to seek P.C. George's bail cancellation

P.C. George, who was arrested by police for hate speech comming out, leaves after getting bail, in Thiruvananthapuram on May 1, 2022. | Photo Credit: S. Mahinsha

May 02, 2022

Ex-MLA P.C. George was arrested on May 1 for divisive hate speech

The Kerala Government is poised to challenge the Magistrate’s decision to release Kerala Janapaksham (Secular) leader P.C. George, ex-MLA, on bail in the politically charged hate-speech case.

On May 2, the State would move a petition in the district court seeking Mr. George’s bail cancellation. The police had arrested Mr. George from his residence in Erattupettah in Kottayam early on May 1.

They had booked him on the charge of making incendiary comments against a particular group of people with the intention to cause communal discord and provoke rioting.

Non-appearance of prosecutor

Meanwhile, Law Minister P. Rajeev told reporters the government would probe the allegation that the non-appearance of the public prosecutor at Mr. George’s bail plea hearing, despite the gravity of the offence, had advantaged the politician.

Mr. George’s Sunday arrest had triggered a high-voltage political drama. Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) workers pelted Mr. George’s vehicle with eggs en route from Kottayam to Thiruvananthapuram.

Bharathiya Janata Party (BJP) and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) workers demonstrated in support of Mr. George.

The police denied Union Minister of State for External Affairs and BJP leader V. Muraleedharan permission to meet Mr. George. Mr. George’s remarks at the Ananthapuri Hindu Maha Sammelan had stirred controversy and drawn flak from organisations on either side of the political spectrum.

Alarmist hate speech: CPI(M)

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] had accused him of raising a false alarm on divisive dog-whistle issues such as “Love Jihad” and Islamic fundamentalism.

The CPI(M) State secretariat said that Mr. George had wilfully demonised a particular community to stir-up communal hate.

He had pandered to forces pushing to reshape the country into a Hindu majoritarian polity by rendering minorities a subaltern tribe. His remark was not off the cuff but deliberate, the CPI(M) said.

Incendiary allegations: Opposition

Leader of Opposition V. D. Satheesan had said Mr. George’s “incendiary statement” was extremely explosive that it would “set light to water”.

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader P. K. Kunhalikutty said people should rise above partisan politics and condemn the dissemination of such misinformation and hate speech that lays the ground for communal discord.

Top RSS leader in Kerala

However, Mr. George has found support from the Sangh Parivar. Sources close to him said Mr. George had merely echoed the issues flagged by some segments of the Church.

Meanwhile, top Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Rampal is scheduled to arrive in Kerala on a high-profile visit to meet Christian community leaders.

His Kerala tour has ignited political interest against the backdrop of the current controversy and the RSS-SDPI retaliatory murders in Palakkad. Mr. Rampal is also scheduled to call on Governor Arif Muhammad Khan and the ruling family of erstwhile Travancore.