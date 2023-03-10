Kerala to roll out programme to improve health profile of tribals

March 10, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The government will roll out a State-wide programme to improve the health profile of the tribal population in the State. The services of Hamlet Asha workers would soon be extended to all districts under the Oorumithram programme, Health Minister Veena George said here on Friday.

Inaugurating a conclave of Hamlet Asha workers, she said the 536 Hamlet Asha workers working in 11 districts had succeeded in bringing down the number of deliveries at home and the mother and infant mortality rate among tribals. The Minister added that Hamlet Asha workers were trained to understand the health issues faced by tribespeople, especially women, and convey it to the Health department for timely action.

Hamlet Asha workers from several districts performed cultural programmes at the conclave. Transport Minister Antony Raju presided over the programme. Director, NHM State mission Mrinmayi Joshi, Director of Health Services K.J. Reena and District Medical Officer Bindu Mohan were among those present.

