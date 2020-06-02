Kerala to restart inter-district bus services from Wednesday

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Inter-district bus services of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation, that was curbed from March 25 due to Covid-19 induced lockdown, will begin on Wednesday giving much relief to the travellers.

The buses will operate on the inter-district corridors from June 3 from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m, as per the decision of the high-level meeting chaired by Transport Minister, A. K. Saseendran here on Tuesday.

The commuters will not be allowed to stand and travel in view of the prevailing situation. All the seats in the bus will be available for travel and the commuters will have to wear face masks. The buses will not halt at the stops when they move through containment zones.

The Transport Minister hoped that the private stage carriers will also join the KSRTC in operating inter-district services from Wednesday. The private bus operators are pushing for fare hike and nod for carrying passengers in additon to the seating capacity. The private bus operators are meeting the Transport Minister to press for their demands before taking a call on the inter-district services.

Meanwhile, the ordinary buses of the KSRTC and private stage carriers commenced operations on Tuesday with the old bus fares. The government had decided on Monday to withdraw the fare hike introduced from May 20 to offset the loss due to social distancing norms and less patronage. With this, the minimum fare in the ordinary buses is ₹8 and subsequent km 70 paise. Commuters were allowed to occupy all seats in the buses as per Monday’s government decision.