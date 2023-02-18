ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala to receive GST compensation instalment within a week: K.N. Balagopal

February 18, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Centre announces that pending compensation dues till June 2022 will be cleared. Kerala’s share put at ₹780 crore

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal at the 49th GST Council meeting in New Delhi on Saturday.

Kerala stands to receive ₹780 crore by way of Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation for June 2022 with the Centre announcing that the pending payments to the States will be cleared. The State expects to receive this final instalment of the GST compensation within a week, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal said on Saturday after attending the 49th GST Council meeting.

The compensation period ended in June 2022. Although various States, including Kerala, have been demanding its extension by another five years, the Centre has not relented.

‘No dispute with Centre’

A Union Finance Ministry statement on the GST Council meeting pegged the pending June 2022 amount for Kerala at ₹780 crore. Mr. Balagopal, talking to reporters after the meeting, reiterated that the State did not have any dispute with the Centre over delay in the settlement of GST compensation dues.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said after the meeting that the Centre would clear the entire pending balance of ₹16,982 crore for June 2022 to the States.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US