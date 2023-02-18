Kerala to receive GST compensation instalment within a week: K.N. Balagopal

February 18, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Kerala stands to receive ₹780 crore by way of Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation for June 2022 with the Centre announcing that the pending payments to the States will be cleared. The State expects to receive this final instalment of the GST compensation within a week, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal said on Saturday after attending the 49th GST Council meeting.

The compensation period ended in June 2022. Although various States, including Kerala, have been demanding its extension by another five years, the Centre has not relented.

‘No dispute with Centre’

A Union Finance Ministry statement on the GST Council meeting pegged the pending June 2022 amount for Kerala at ₹780 crore. Mr. Balagopal, talking to reporters after the meeting, reiterated that the State did not have any dispute with the Centre over delay in the settlement of GST compensation dues.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said after the meeting that the Centre would clear the entire pending balance of ₹16,982 crore for June 2022 to the States.