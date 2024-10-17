Kerala to re-examine operational viability of e-buses in 10 towns

The Kerala government, which had recently rejected electric buses under the PM-eBus Sewa Scheme of the Centre, has now decided to study the operational and financial viability of introducing the buses under the scheme, especially for intra-district services, in 10 select towns.

Earlier, the State government had not identified any cities for the PM e-Seva project. Now, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will submit a fresh proposal for buses under the scheme, said a senior bureaucrat of the Transport department. A payment assurance mechanism certified by a steering committee headed by the Chief Secretary has to be submitted along with the proposal, said the officer.

PPP model for e-buses

The PM-eBus Sewa scheme is a public-private partnership (PPP) model for the deployment of electric buses (e-buses) in cities where the population is in the range of 3 lakh to 40 lakh. For cities where the population is estimated to be between 20 lakh-40 lakh, 150 e-buses will be allotted; cities with 10 lakh-20 lakh will be given 100 e-buses; 100 buses will be given for cities with 5 lakh-10 lakh population; and 50 buses for cities with a population of up to five lakh.

Recently, Transport Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar told the media that there was no need for such buses in Kerala since the KSRTC had enough fleet in towns such as Cherthala or Kayamkulam in Alappuzha. Further, the e-bus offer under the Central scheme would cost the KSRTC around ₹43 crore and the corporation was not in a position to shell out the amount for this purpose, he added. Hardly a week later, the Transport department relaxed the 15-year age criteria for KSRTC buses, allowing the utility to operate such buses for two more years, citing a shortage of buses for local services.

Plan fund cut down

The cash-strapped State government recently cut down the Plan fund of ₹92 crore earmarked for the KSRTC during the current fiscal by 50% due to financial crisis. The fund was set aside for procuring diesel buses.