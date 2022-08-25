Kerala to raise ₹3,000 crore via sale of bonds

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kerala government will raise ₹3,000 crore from the market through sale of bonds. The auction will be held on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (EKuber) system on August 29, the State government said in a statement on Thursday.

The government said the funds are being mobilised for the development activities of the State. In July, the Centre had finalised the State's borrowing limit at ₹17,936 crore for the nine-month period up to December this year.