Kerala to purchase one crore vaccine

Cabinet against lockdown in State

Kerala has decided to purchase one crore COVID-19 vaccines directly from manufacturers and to make it free of cost to citizens as announced in the budget.

The Cabinet meeting, chaired by the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Wednesday, took this crucial decision hours before the online registration for vaccination for those above 18 years is to begin in the country. Of the one crore vaccines to be purchased, 70 lakh doses will be Covishield and 30 lakh Covaxin. The first 10 lakh dose is to be purchased next week.

The decision is based on the report of the Committee led by Chief Secretary, V.P. Joy was tasked to hold meetings with the vaccine manufacturers on various aspects. Additional Chief Secretary, Finance and Principal Secretary, Health, were the other members in the committee that held negotiations with the manufacturers.

The details of the procurement of vaccine and the cost of purchase is to be announced by the Chief Minister in his press meet in the evening. Finance Minister, T.M. Thomas Isaac had told The Hindu on Sunday that the State Treasury has a cash balance of ₹3,000 crore on April 25 to purchase COVID-19 vaccines directly.

No lockdown in State

The Cabinet has also decided not to go by the Union Health Ministry’s directive to impose lockdown in districts having Test Positivity Rate of above 15 %. If the centre approves the proposal, lockdown will have to be implemented in 12 districts in Kerala except Pathanamthitta and Kollam. Presently, the test positivity is above 22 % on an average in Kerala.