Kerala to promote breeding of native freshwater species

Fisheries dept. move prompted by fish farmers’ move to switch to other freshwater fish for better marketability and price. Kerala has an annual inland freshwater fish production of around 37,000 tonnes, 70% of which is dominated by Indian Major Carps. The dept. intends to increase native fish share to 50%

October 27, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Dhinesh Kallungal
Pearl spot

Pearl spot

With the inland aquaculture in the State being dominated by Indian Major Carps such as Catla, Rohu, and Mrigal, Kerala is now exploring ways to promote native freshwater species such as Varal (Snakehead murrel) and Karimeen (Pearl spot) among fish farmers. The Fisheries department will explore a market for native inland fish species in the wake of farmers recently switching over to other freshwater fish to ensure marketability and better price.

A senior Fisheries department officer told The Hindu that a relatively low demand for Catla (Catla catla), Rohu (Labeo rohita) and Mrigal (Cirrhinus mrigala) among consumers and higher commercial value for Snakehead and Pearl spot has prompted the department to promote the farming of native freshwater species. The main stumbling block to the promotion of native species is the absence of quality fish seeds.

Funds sanctioned

The department has now sanctioned ₹259.11 lakh for a project titled ‘Diversification of fish seed production’ which aims at enhancing inland fish seed production under the hatcheries of the Agency for Development of Aquaculture, Kerala (ADAK). The fund will be used for ensuring species diversification in seed production along with producing genetically improved and highly healthy seeds for better yield and ensuring the supply of quality seeds to farmers.

Kerala has an annual inland freshwater fish production of around 37,000 tonnes, 70% of which is dominated by Indian Major Carps. The department is now planning to increase the annual production of native species to at least 50%. The hatcheries under the ADAK have a capacity to produce six crore seeds annually and the targeted native fish production can be attained in two to three years, said the official. The export market is still ruled by shrimp and crab, while the main demand for the Indian Major Carps is in the local domestic market.

