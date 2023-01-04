Kerala to petition PM against Centre’s 2017 decision to slash States’ borrowing limit

January 04, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The State Cabinet on Wednesday resolved to petition Prime Minister Narendra Modi against what it perceived as the Centre’s debilitating infringements on fiscal federalism.

It felt the Centre’s decision in 2017 to bring down the borrowing limit of States through a “misreading of Articles 293(3) and 293 (4) of the Constitution” had systematically stymied raising of funds for infrastructure development and undermined welfare programmes, including pensions.

The Cabinet said that in 2017 the Centre “erred” by factoring in off-Budget borrowings by State public sector companies, corporations and special purpose vehicles, such as the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) and Kerala Social Security Pension Ltd (KSSPL), in the Public Account of the States.

Borrowing power

The Cabinet felt the decision incrementally whittled down the borrowing power of States and limited their ability to raise capital for infrastructure development projects. In stark contrast, the Centre still needed to impose a similarly restrictive yardstick to limit its borrowings.

The Cabinet said the Centre was required to apply a more realistic standard to fix the net borrowing limit for States. It could not consider off-Budget borrowings by State entities as part of the States’ debt to be adjusted against their respective borrowing limit.

Borrowing limit

The Centre fixes the net borrowing ceiling of States at the commencement of the financial year. (For one, the Centre set Kerala’s borrowing limit for the 2022-23 fiscal at 3.5% of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), an estimated ₹32,439 crore.)

The Centre reckoned the States’ off-Budget borrowings from the 2020-21 fiscal while fixing their borrowing maximum for 2022-23 fiscal. The Cabinet felt the decision ran against the grain of budgetary federalism enshrined in the Constitution. In the process, the Centre severely limited the States’ borrowing room.

The Cabinet said off-Budget borrowings were solely the preserve of the State and the Centre only had a limited say in the matter.

The Cabinet’s impending petition to the Prime Minister indicated a looming financial crisis. It felt the ₹7,000-crore reduction in the Centre’s revenue deficit grant and stoppage of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation had deprived Kerala of an estimated ₹23,000 crore in the 2022-23 fiscal.

The government feared the deficit would likely be higher in the 2023-24 fiscal if the Centre pursued the current policy. It has also found a common cause with other non-BJP ruled States on the issue.