Kerala to organise a series of meets to be capped by a Global Investors Meet in Kochi in January to attract investments

The State government proposes to cash in on the successful organisation of the first-ever International GenAI Conclave in Kochi through a series of investors’ meets and roadshows culminating with a two-day Global Investors Meet in Kochi on January 14 and 15.

Addressing a press conference on the sidelines of the two-day GenAI Conclave that concluded here on Friday, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve said that the conclave has sent out the message that Kerala is ready to become the hub of knowledge and hi-tech manufacturing industries. He also took heart from the fact that the average age of the participants at the conclave was 26 years, which he said augurs well for the State’s future.

The first of the proposed meets will kick off with a meeting of 200-odd existing investors who have invested in excess of ₹5 crore in the State in the last three years thus accounting for a collective investment of ₹10,000 crore on July 29. The idea is to further inspire confidence in them thus enabling further scaling up of the investments. A conference of multi national companies either already operating in Kerala or are planning to come in will be held on August 5.

“We are also planning three regional investors meets in the form of roadshows in Chennai, Mumbai and Delhi. The first meet will be held in Chennai on August 9. In keeping with the demand for conducting similar roadshows on the part of NRIs, a couple of roadshows would be held in select locations,” said Mr. Rajeeve.

Round table on robotics

The government also proposes to hold a series of 12 round tables on as many sectors. This will get under way with an international round table on robotics to be hosted by Kochi on August 24. Around 50 to 100 delegates, including experts, start-ups, and investors will attend the meet aimed at attracting investments in the robotics sector.

A conference of investors, researchers, government officials and other stakeholders will be held in September for attracting investments to the tune of around ₹500 crore to the Life Science Park in Thiruvananthapuram.

This will culminate with a global investors’ meet in Kochi on January 14 and 15. This will not be a rush job but will be held after doing all the necessary ground work, said Mr. Rajeeve.

