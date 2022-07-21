Kerala to oppose decision to stop crew change at Vizhinjam

Maritime board to approach Director General of Shipping

The Kerala government will strongly oppose the Central decision to stop crew-changing at Vizhinjam, said Ports Minister Ahammad Devarkovil here on Thursday.

The Bureau of Immigration recently informed the Cochin Port Trust authorities that the outer anchorage crew change had been terminated. When the Kerala Maritime Board unofficially approached the nautical advisor immediately after learning of the development, he replied that only COVID-19 restrictions were lifted and the outer anchorage crew change was not terminated.

However, on Wednesday night, the Bureau of Immigration issued a letter terminating the crew change at Vizhinjam. The letter suggests that only crew changes that had already been planned should be carried out and any future ones should be stopped. The maritime board will approach the Director General of Shipping (DGS) requesting to provide more clarity on the nautical adviser’s proposal in this regard and provide an opportunity to continue the crew change at Vizhinjam, said Mr. Devarkovil.

The order no. 13/2022 of the DGS dated April 1 nowhere states that crew change at the outer anchorage is terminated. Vessels that do not normally dock at Indian ports come to Vizhinjam for crew change due to its proximity to international shipping channels, benefiting the State by means of direct and indirect revenue. The government will take all steps to restore the crew exchange, said Mr. Devarkovil.