Kerala to open fever clinics in all public sector hospitals

May 17, 2022 04:56 IST

Health department reviews infectious diseases plan in view of the rains

Thiruvananthapuram With the onset of the rains, an increase in dengue and leptospirosis cases should be expected in the next four months in the State and people should be on the alert, Health Minister Veena George said here on Monday.

The Health department, which reviewed the State’s infectious diseases plan on Monday, decided to strengthen all preventive and control measures and open fever clinics in all public sector hospitals. Doxy corners will be set up in all hospitals for the distribution of doxycycline prophylactic dosage against leptospirosis.

Ms. George said both dengue and leptospirosis can be managed well if the disease is detected and treated early and hence rather that resort to self-medication, people should seek the advice of a medical professional if they develop fever or related symptoms like muscle pain or back ache

People whose occupation might require them to be in contact with soil and water constantly — farmers, manual labourers, gardeners — should take doxycycline prophylaxis as advised by the doctor. Water stagnation around house premises should not be allowed and care should be taken so that mosquito breeding does not happen indoors in refrigerator trays or flower pots. Dry day should be observed once weekly when houses should be checked for any vector breeding sources and these should be removed.

District Medical Officers will do field evaluation to identify dengue and leptospirosis hot spots and strengthen control measures around those localities.

The State will also continue the vigil against COVID-19. On Sunday, 321 new COVID-19 cases had been reported , while on Saturday, the figure was 428.

Food safety inspections are continuing. The Food Safety wing is making arrangements so that the public can file complaints along with pictures directly on the website of the Food Safety wing

Principal Secretary (Health) Rajan Khobragade and senior officials participated in the review meeting.