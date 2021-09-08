Kerala to offer incentives to vaccine units

Thiruvananthapuram

08 September 2021 21:14 IST

Reputed firms to be invited to set up units at Life Sciences Park

The government will offer attractive incentives, including long-term loans, subsidised power and water supply, single window clearance and fast track approval within 30 days, to industrial units willing to launch vaccine- manufacturing enterprises inside the Life Sciences Park at Thonnackal here.

The Cabinet meeting on Wednesday decided to offer special packages to anchor industries for starting vaccine-manufacturing units and to allow lease on land for 60 years with 50% subsidy on lease premium.

Stamp duty and registration duty would be avoided for the lease agreement executed with the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation.

Subsidy

A subsidy of up to 30% in the cost of equipment, plant and machines would be offered as capital aid, within ₹1 crore for fill-finish unit and within ₹5 crore for vaccine-manufacturing unit.

Attractive long-term loans with a repayment period of 20 years will be offered through the State government’s financial institutions. The eligible loan amount would be capped at ₹20 crore for the fill-finish unit and within ₹30 crore for vaccine-manufacturing units. The total loan amount eligibility would be limited to ₹100 crore.

For vaccine-manufacturing ventures, subsidy would be offered on the total power bill at ₹2 per unit. A subsidy on water bills will also be offered for the first two years of operation. The choice of the vaccine to be manufactured, the technology to be utilised and the basic infrastructure required would be left to the companies.

Water treatment

If the 85,000 sq ft building being completed at the Life Sciences Park meets with the approval of vaccine-manufacturing firms, it would be given on annual lease. The Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation will construct a common waste water treatment plant, solar plant and bio-waste treatment plant for all companies inside the park.

Two different expression of interest documents would be readied and subject to the scrutiny of the technical committee, companies with necessary qualifications would be considered as anchor industries and invited to set up manufacturing units inside the park

Vijaykumar Sisla of HLL Biotech Ltd., also a member of the vaccine production unit working group, would be appointed as the consultant for setting up the vaccine-manufacturing unit, while the experts’ team chaired by B. Ekbal would be tasked with the development of a vaccine policy for the State.