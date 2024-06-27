Kerala to modernise film theatre complexes

Minister for Culture, Fisheries and Youth Affairs Saji Cherian announced in the Assembly on Thursday that the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) has been undertaking the construction of five new theatre complexes in the State.

Responding to questions in the House, Mr. Cherian said the complexes were being constructed with financial assistance from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) at Kayamkulam, Vaikom, Alagappanagar (Thrissur), Payyannur, and Payam (Kannur). Efforts were also under way to acquire land to construct theatre complexes at Tanur and Perambra, he added.

In a move to modernise existing theatres, the Minister outlined plans to upgrade 17 theatres under the KSFDC annually by utilising government funds. Renovation works were already under way at the Kairali and Sree theatres in Thrissur, and plans were afoot to renovate the Kalabhavan theatre in Thiruvananthapuram, and the Kairali and Sree theatres in Cherthala during the 2024-25 fiscal.

