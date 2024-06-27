GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala to modernise film theatre complexes

Minister says KSFDC has been undertaking construction of five new theatre complexes

Published - June 27, 2024 08:44 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Culture, Fisheries and Youth Affairs Saji Cherian announced in the Assembly on Thursday that the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) has been undertaking the construction of five new theatre complexes in the State.

Responding to questions in the House, Mr. Cherian said the complexes were being constructed with financial assistance from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) at Kayamkulam, Vaikom, Alagappanagar (Thrissur), Payyannur, and Payam (Kannur). Efforts were also under way to acquire land to construct theatre complexes at Tanur and Perambra, he added.

In a move to modernise existing theatres, the Minister outlined plans to upgrade 17 theatres under the KSFDC annually by utilising government funds. Renovation works were already under way at the Kairali and Sree theatres in Thrissur, and plans were afoot to renovate the Kalabhavan theatre in Thiruvananthapuram, and the Kairali and Sree theatres in Cherthala during the 2024-25 fiscal.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.