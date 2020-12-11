Kerala to miss Kim as much as Korea does

The South Korean director was a big draw at the IFFK, and had a cult following in the State

It was a day in December like this, 15 years ago.

The Kairali Theatre at Thiruvananthapuram was brimming over with film lovers; that was – or is – not unusual during the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK). What made that day unforgettable was the screening of Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter...and Spring.

The Korean film was stunningly beautiful. And Kerala fell in love with its director, Kim Ki-duk.

It was with great sorrow that moviegoers of the State heard the news of the 59-year-old filmmaker’s death in Latvia, after contracting COVID-19. No other director has enjoyed in this part of the world the kind of fan following that Kim did.

Bina Pual, the woman who introduced him to the Malayali film fan, was surprised by the frenzy created by his films in 2005 and the festivals of subsequent years. The artistic director of the IFFK had watched Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter...and Spring at an Asian film festival and was greatly impressed. She felt a selection of his films could be screened at the IFFK.

“Though his films were different and had great quality, I never imagined he would go on to achieve cult status in Kerala,” Bina told The Hindu over phone from Newcastle, England. “It was several years later that I met him—at the elevator of a hotel in Busan, to be precise—and invited him to attend the IFFK in 2013.”

So Kim came to the State he had already conquered through his films. He was mobbed by his adoring fans.

“Kim was bowled over by the reaction,” Bina said. “He told me that the reception at Thiruvananthapuram was the greatest reception he ever had.”

Pradeep Nair, a national award-winning director who was among those who watched Kim’s films at the IFFK in 2005, recalled the director being left alone at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) at Goa. “Kim’s biggest fans are in Kerala, I think,” he said. “No other foreign filmmaker has had this kind of an impact on the audiences in Kerala; he has also influenced our young directors.”

It may be no exaggeration to say that Kim had been the biggest draw of all time at the IFFK. He is to the Malayali film fan what Colombian writer Gabriel Garcia Marquez is to the Malayali reader.

Kim will be missed in Kerala as much as he will be in his native South Korea.