Kerala to make tourist destinations waste-free

Contributing to the initiative to make Kerala ‘totally green’, the Responsible Tourism (RT) Mission is initiating a waste-free project to reduce use of plastics and introduce green certification for tourism destinations.

Being rolled out as part of it environmental responsibility, one of the basic components of RT, the Clean Kerala Initiative (CKI) will initially be introduced in nine key destinations with the support of the Kerala Travel Mart Foundation, local bodies, and others.

Kovalam; Munnar; Alappuzha, including Alappuzha backwaters, Muhamma and Marari Beach; Kumarakom; Fort Kochi; Wayanad; Kollam; Bekal; and Thekkady figure in the first phase.

Nod for ₹70 lakh

With the Working Group on Tourism clearing the project, the government has given the administrative sanction for ₹70 lakh for the 2019-20 financial year.

The RT Mission is taking up the task after the much- lauded Clean Vembanad Initiative executed by it in association with industry partners, the local community and stakeholders.

As much as 55 loads of plastic waste has been removed from the lake.

The RT Mission also played a key role in replacing plastic straws with ones made of coconut fronds or bamboo in Thekkady and introducing glass bottles at resorts in Kumarakom and Thekkady.

Proper waste management, organic farming, rainwater harvesting, use of renewable energy, reduction of plastic use, promoting local procurement in hotels and resorts, local employment, and creation of livelihood opportunities will be part of the project.

Guidelines soon

A set of guidelines and road map will be prepared with the help of experts and stakeholders for the smooth implementation of the project, which will begin with a two-day workshop in the capital on July 24, sources in the RT Mission told The Hindu. The mission will also implement the Green Protocol as per the Global Sustainable Tourism Criteria.

The mission has already worked out the steps to be taken up as part of the CKI and tentatively identified the partners and their role.

Field surveys, destination-level cleaning, awareness brochures for tourists, green/waste-free destination declaration, and cloth/paper bag distribution figure in the initiatives.

Kerala Tourism will support the initiative by installing CCTV cameras, reverse osmosis plants and plastic shredding machines at the destinations.

A State-level monitoring committee comprising the Secretary and Director of Tourism will be formed to monitor the implementation of the project.