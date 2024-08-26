Kerala to launch Wayanad-focused tourism promotion in Bengaluru

Kerala will launch a campaign in Bengaluru with focus on tourism in Wayanad as part of efforts to sustain travel and tourism in the hill district that witnessed a calamity recently, Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said.

The Minister made the announcement while addressing a meeting of tourism sector stakeholders from Wayanad, Kannur, and Kozhikode here on August 26 (Monday). Representatives of various tourism sector organisations, entrepreneurs, and service providers attended the meeting.

Cinema houses in Bengaluru would display advertisements featuring Wayanad tourism, while FM radios would feed news related to the natural beauty and hospitality facilities in Kerala’s north-eastern district bordering Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, he said.

Recalling that a similar campaign in 2021 had benefited Wayanad tourism, Mr. Riyas noted that the scenic district had become a weekend destination for Bengalureans. “The landslides gave travellers a scare. We need to get over this phase,” he said.

Noting that the disaster had affected the tourism sector in Wayanad in several ways, Mr. Riyas said the consequent lull in economic activities had badly affected all stakeholders, from small traders to resort owners. “We see direct instances of the hardships. For instance, the men and women selling honey and gooseberries. Their business is terribly down,” he pointed out, highlighting the need for a revival of tourism in Wayanad. “The government is making all possible moves towards this mission.”

As for rehabilitation, the Minister said the “change had been wonderful”. The government intended to address the concerns of all people, he added. “The result will be a permanent asset to Wayanad. All suggestions are welcome. You have full support from the government,” he added.

Another high-level meeting in Thiruvananthapuram later will take up the recommendations received and share them with the Chief Minister. “We will discuss the suggestions with the other departments as well. By this December, we hope to restore normalcy in Wayanad in ways that enable resumption of full-fledged tourism activities,” said Mr. Riyas.

A total of 35 representatives from the three districts participated in the meeting. Representatives of Wayanad Tourism Organisation (WTO), HATS (Homestay Kerala), Tourist Guide Association, Wayanad Eco Tourism Association, Wayanad Hotel and Restaurant Association, Wayanad Tourism Association, All Kerala Tourism Association, North Wayanad Tourism Association, Karapuzha Adventure Tourism Association, and Tourism Guide Association were present.

Also present at the meeting were eight tourism organisations from Kozhikode district namely HATS (Homestay Kerala), Malabar Tourism Association, Malabar Tourism Council, Farm Tourism, Destination Kozhikode, Kerala Travel Mart, Hotel and Restaurant Association, and Sargaalaya.

Malabar Tourism Development Corporation and District Tourism Guides Association represented stakeholders from Kannur district.

Additional Director of Tourism (General) P. Vishnu Raj, Joint Director of Tourism S. Satyajit and Deputy Director D. Gireesh Kumar were present.