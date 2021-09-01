Kerala to launch unified information system for effective implementation of welfare schemes

The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to set up a unified information system for effective implementation of various social welfare schemes and services in the state.

A cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, gave in-principle nod for the proposed plan, an official statement said here. It would be a centralised public platform for identifying and selecting the beneficiaries of all social schemes of the government, it said. As part of this, an 'Aadhaar Vault' would be set up in the initial phase spending ₹34.32 crore and permission was given to the Rebuild Kerala Initiative to grant administrative nod for the same.

Once the social, economic and demographic information is available from a single source, it can be utilised to select the deserved beneficiaries of all government welfare schemes, the statement said.

The cabinet also decided to appoint former Rajya Sabha MP, T N Seema as the co-ordinator of the Nava Keralam Mission, a flagship programme of the state government, for three years, it added.