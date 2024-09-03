Kerala to introduce portal, mobile application for registration of migrant workers

A unified portal and mobile application will be developed for the registration of migrant workers in the State. The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday. Those who register will be given an Aadhaar-based unique number and the information made available to various agencies dealing with migrant workers.

The respective employers have the responsibility of registering the guest workers working for them. Registration of migrant workers without a permanent employer will have to be done by the owner of the building housing the workers. If the registered worker shifts from a place of work or residence, the employer/owner should remove the name from the registration account. Arrangements will be made to renew the registration under the new contractor or owner using the worker’s unique number on moving to a new place for work or residence.

Employers, labour contractors and building owners hosting migrant workers must register their details with the labour office and obtain a login ID and password. Using this, the guest workers working/staying under them must be registered. The Labour department will be tasked with issuing detailed guidelines on the duties and procedures to be performed by the various departments including Industries, Local Self-Governments and Police departments.

Coordination committees will be formed at the State, district and taluk levels to coordinate operations of the various departments. A nodal officer will be appointed in each department. Awareness programmes and classes will be conducted for labour contractors, establishment owners and building owners to make them understand the need to register guest workers working or staying under them.

Labour Minister V. Sivankutty, Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan, State Police Chief Sheikh Darvesh Saheb and other officials attended the meeting.

