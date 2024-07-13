Kerala to integrate technology and tradition to tackle human-wildlife conflict

The Kerala Forest department aims at integrating cutting-edge technologies with traditional knowledge to effectively manage human-wildlife conflict in the State.

The State government has green-lit an elaborate master plan comprising projects to the tune of ₹645 crore to mitigate the crisis which was recently declared a State-specific disaster.

The blueprint outlines 17 strategies to be implemented over three years, funded through Central-State allocations and schemes, including the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

The initiative includes setting up Artificial Intelligence-based alert systems for real-time updates, thermal sensor-equipped drones, and camera traps to enhance surveillance along forest fringes. Solar street lights and high-mast lights will also be installed to observe wildlife from a safe distance and prevent conflicts.

The master plan also includes projects to erect barriers, both physical and biological, to thwart animal incursions into human habitations. Hanging solar fencing, solar fences, and elephant-proof trenches are also on the cards.

Beehive fencing, which has proved effective in Africa and various Southeast Asian countries in repelling elephants, will be set up along 6.6 km of forest boundaries, including 2.6 km in Wayanad, after consultations with experts. The department has already trialled the technique in parts of the Southern Circle, a senior official said.

Research will evaluate traditional knowledge from tribal communities such as ‘bio-fences’ using crops like chilli to prevent elephants from entering settlements.

Habitat-management efforts will ensure adequate fodder in marshy grasslands (‘vayals’) and interior forests, with new waterholes and check-dams to secure the water needs of the wildlife.

The plan also involves increasing the number of Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) by 25 in conflict-prone areas, supplementing the existing 15 teams. Watch towers will be strategically positioned in critical zones to warn villagers of wildlife movements in advance.

Administrative sanction for ₹110 cr.

Based on the master plan, the government recently issued administrative sanction allocating ₹110 crore through the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). The proposal also targets funding from the ongoing schemes of the State government, NABARD, Rebuild Kerala Development Programme, Ministry of Agriculture through the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana, Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change through schemes like Green Indian Mission, and the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employees Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), the source said.

