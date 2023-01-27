Kerala to implement design policy for public assets

January 27, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Minister for Tourism and Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas said here on Friday that the government was working on a holistic design policy that factors in Kerala’s traditional design concepts while imbibing new trends and foreseeing future needs to add a distinct touch to the State’s physical assets.

Addressing a press conference here, he said the policy would be implemented in a time-bound manner after deliberations. The draft policy would be unveiled when the ongoing three-day design workshop at Craft Village at Vellar, near Kovalam, concludes on Saturday, by consolidating the ideas emerging from it.

The workshop, titled “Design by Future,” is conducted jointly by the departments of Tourism and Public Works (PWD). Mr. Riyas said the design policy would be applied while designing and creating public assets and also for restoring and preserving heritage structures, mainly focusing on tourism and public infrastructure.

Bridges’ utilisation

It will lay down the best practices to be followed while designing physical assets such as roads, bridges, streets, street furniture, signages and public spaces, which are crucial in enhancing experience of tourists. The policy would also bring in radical change in planning and design. Vacant spaces under bridges would be converted into utility spaces and the lower part of bridges across rivers would be illuminated, he said.

The Minister interacted with the experts from across the world taking part in the workshop. Tourism Director P.B. Nooh and Kerala Tourism Infrastructure Limited Managing Director Manoj Kumar K. were present at the press conference. The draft design policy will be handed over to the Tourism Minister when the workshop concludes on Saturday. The workshop is being attended by around 200 delegates, including officials and representatives of Kerala Tourism and the PWD.