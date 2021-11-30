Kerala to impart disaster management literacy

Thiruvananthapuram

30 November 2021 21:28 IST

It will be made part of curriculum: Minister

Disaster management literacy will be created in the State against the backdrop of significant changes in the monsoon rain and climate, Minister for Revenue K. Rajan has said.

He was speaking after visiting the Kerala State Emergency Operations Centre and reviewing the climate conditions on Tuesday.

The Minister said disaster management literacy would involve making people aware of the National Disaster Management Act, 2005; its rules; orders issued by the Government from time to time; directions; activities of the national and State disaster management authorities; disaster management mechanisms; and assistance available to those who affected by disaster.

Advertising

Advertising

Talks on

Disaster management literacy would be made part of the curriculum with the support of all sections of society, he said. The Revenue and Disaster Management Departments had begun holding talks with various agencies in connection with preparing the syllabus, Mr. Rajan said.

Kerala was the first State in the country to take disaster-management activities to the panchayat level through concerted effort. Now, Revenue officials would be given scientific and practical training in this regard, the Minister said.

Jawad not a threat

Cyclone Jawad that was forming in the Bay of Bengal was not expected to be a threat to the State, but there was need to remain vigilant, he said.