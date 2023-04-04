ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala to host International Labour conclave

April 04, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Union Labour Minister, ILO officials, representatives of labour organisations, experts to participate in three-day conclave

The Hindu Bureau

Labour Minister V. Sivankutty releasing the logo of the International Labour Conclave.

Kerala will host an International Labour Conclave on May 24.

The Labour department and the State Planning Board will jointly organise the conclave, which will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at Hyatt Regency in the capital.

Union Minister of Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav, ILO officials, representatives of various labour organisations and experts from the field would participate in the three-day conclave, said Labour Minister V. Sivankutty at a press conference here on Tuesday. The conclave would have sessions on various contemporary labour-related issues, including protection of rights of migrant workers; welfare issues of domestic, scheme and care workers; as well as gig workers. Mr. Sivankutty said that the conclave was being organised to generate ideas that could aid the government in framing policies in the sector.

The Minister later released the logo of the conclave.

