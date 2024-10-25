Kerala to host global meet on women-friendly tourism

Kerala will host an international conference on women-friendly and gender-inclusive tourism at the Munnar hill station from November 30 to December 2, to promote the participation and representation of women in the tourism sector.

The four-day Global Women Conference on Responsible and Gender Inclusive Tourism is being organised by the Kerala Responsible Tourism Mission (RT Mission) Society. Kerala’s transformative stories in female-friendly tourism will be showcased at the event.

“Kerala is the first State to implement women-friendly tourism projects to ensure gender inclusiveness, women empowerment and safety. This is an innovative concept in the tourism sector,” said Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas. “The trend of women travelling alone and in groups has increased significantly, and our initiative encourages this. The project also enables women to participate in the tourism economy through enterprises such as homestays, restaurants, and tour packages. Women empowerment through tourism is the essence of this project,” he said.

Tourism Secretary K. Biju said the project would ensure safe and hygienic tourist destinations for women travellers.

18,000 projects

A press note issued here said the conference would highlight the global relevance of gender-inclusive tourism and accommodate innovative ideas. It will also coordinate and network organisations and institutions that promote women-friendly tourism projects.

The RT Mission Society has enlisted 18,000 women-friendly tourism projects, of which 17,631 (70%) are led or owned by women entrepreneurs.

