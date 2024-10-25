GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala to host global meet on women-friendly tourism

State’s transformative stories in gender-inclusive tourism will be showcased at the event that will be held from November 30 to December 2 in Munnar

Published - October 25, 2024 08:34 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala will host an international conference on women-friendly and gender-inclusive tourism at the Munnar hill station from November 30 to December 2, to promote the participation and representation of women in the tourism sector.

The four-day Global Women Conference on Responsible and Gender Inclusive Tourism is being organised by the Kerala Responsible Tourism Mission (RT Mission) Society. Kerala’s transformative stories in female-friendly tourism will be showcased at the event.

“Kerala is the first State to implement women-friendly tourism projects to ensure gender inclusiveness, women empowerment and safety. This is an innovative concept in the tourism sector,” said Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas. “The trend of women travelling alone and in groups has increased significantly, and our initiative encourages this. The project also enables women to participate in the tourism economy through enterprises such as homestays, restaurants, and tour packages. Women empowerment through tourism is the essence of this project,” he said.

Tourism Secretary K. Biju said the project would ensure safe and hygienic tourist destinations for women travellers.

18,000 projects

A press note issued here said the conference would highlight the global relevance of gender-inclusive tourism and accommodate innovative ideas. It will also coordinate and network organisations and institutions that promote women-friendly tourism projects.

The RT Mission Society has enlisted 18,000 women-friendly tourism projects, of which 17,631 (70%) are led or owned by women entrepreneurs.

Published - October 25, 2024 08:34 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.